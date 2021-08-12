WATCH LIVE: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds press conference in Brownsville

Photo credit: Israel Almeida

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will hold a press conference in Brownsville on Thursday to discuss the situation at the border.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Mayorkas traveled to South Texas to receive operational updates, engage with the DHS frontline workforce and meet with local officials and community leaders.

Mayorkas' visit comes after local leaders asked the Biden administration to visit the Rio Grande Valley to see firsthand the increase in migrants.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) held a press conference earlier Thursday in McAllen following his meeting with Mayorkas.