WATCH LIVE: DPS discusses progress of Operation Lone Star
The Texas Department of Public Safety plans to discuss the progress of Operation Lone Star during a weekly briefing in Weslaco Thursday morning.
DPS South Texas Regional Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and a representative from the Texas Military Department will discuss staging in Del Rio and patrolling rail yards for migrants as part of OLS.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Multiple crews respond to massive brush fire in Starr County
-
Harlingen family struggling through cancer treatments for 2-year-old
-
Illegal dump site in Mercedes causing concern for nearby residents
-
New Edinburg police chief shares plan to keep city safe
-
Elsa police chief: Suspects accused in funeral service fight have turned themselves...