x

WATCH LIVE: Easter Sunday Mass

2 hours 55 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, April 17 2022 Apr 17, 2022 April 17, 2022 9:51 AM April 17, 2022 in News - Local

Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.

The mass will also be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page. Can't see the video? Click here.

Sunday Mass is supported by Lee's Pharmacy and Pueblo Tires & Service.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days