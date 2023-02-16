WATCH LIVE: El Paso officials hold press conference over fatal mall shooting
Officials in El Paso are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday's fatal shooting at a local mall.
One person were killed, and three others were injured, officials said.
The press conference is being livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
