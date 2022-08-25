WATCH LIVE: Elon Musk to deliver ‘special’ announcement at SpaceX Boca Chica site
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to be at the Starbase launch site in Boca Chica Thursday for a joint announcement with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.
Musk tweeted Wednesday that the announcement would be “something special.”
This is something special https://t.co/LSMIRYT8zf— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2022
The announcement is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 7 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
