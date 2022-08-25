x

WATCH LIVE: Elon Musk to deliver ‘special’ announcement at SpaceX Boca Chica site

2 hours 58 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, August 25 2022 Aug 25, 2022 August 25, 2022 6:47 PM August 25, 2022 in News - SpaceX

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to be at the Starbase launch site in Boca Chica Thursday for a joint announcement with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

Musk tweeted Wednesday that the announcement would be “something special.”

The announcement is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 7 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

