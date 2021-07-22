WATCH LIVE: ERCOT to discuss changes to Texas power grid

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) will hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss operational changes to the Texas power grid.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article, as well as our KRGV Facebook page.

PUC Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Brad Jones will give an update on changes their organizations are making to improve "grid reliability as the hottest days of summer approach," according to a news release.