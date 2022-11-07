x

WATCH LIVE: Former President Bill Clinton to hold campaign event for Michelle Vallejo in Edinburg

November 07, 2022
By: Crystal Martinez

Former President Bill Clinton will be in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday. 

Clinton is scheduled to appear in Edinburg for a "Get Out the Vote" rally at 3:30 p.m. with District 15 Congressional nominee Michelle Vallejo, according to a news release from her office.

Prior to his Valley visit, Clinton is scheduled to participate in a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Laredo with Congressman Henry Cuellar Monday morning.

