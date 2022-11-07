WATCH LIVE: Former President Bill Clinton to hold campaign event for Michelle Vallejo in Edinburg

Former President Bill Clinton will be in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

Clinton is scheduled to appear in Edinburg for a "Get Out the Vote" rally at 3:30 p.m. with District 15 Congressional nominee Michelle Vallejo, according to a news release from her office.

The event will be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Prior to his Valley visit, Clinton is scheduled to participate in a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Laredo with Congressman Henry Cuellar Monday morning.