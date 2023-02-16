WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott delivers State of the State address to discuss legislative priorities

Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking in San Marcos to deliver his State of the Stare address Thursday.

Can't see the video? Click here.

During the address, Gov. Abbott will update Texans on his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session, and outline his plans for the future of the state, according to a news release.

The address is being livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.