WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott delivers State of the State address to discuss legislative priorities
Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking in San Marcos to deliver his State of the Stare address Thursday.
During the address, Gov. Abbott will update Texans on his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session, and outline his plans for the future of the state, according to a news release.
