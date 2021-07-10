WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott holds border security briefing in Austin

File photo

Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities on Saturday, July 10 at 12 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol.

Can't see the video? Click here.

According to a news release, Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and other officials.

It has not been confirmed if any sheriffs from the Rio Grande Valley will be at the briefing.