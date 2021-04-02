WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott holds press conference in Weslaco on Operation Lone Star

KRGV File Photo

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference in Weslaco on Thursday, April 1, to give an update on Operation Lone Star.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris and members of the National Border Patrol Council will also attend the news conference, according to a news release.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Texas Department of Public Safety Office.

This will be Abbott's third trip to the Rio Grande Valley in a matter of weeks.

Abbott visited the Valley in early March to announce Operation Lone Star, and again last week to discuss his Save Our Seniors initiative.

