WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides update on severe winter weather impacting Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott will receive a briefing and provide an update on the severe winter weather impacting the state of Texas in a Thursday press conference.
The press conference is set for 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
According to a news release, Abbott is expected to be joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission of Texas and more.
