x

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott signs historic property tax bill

3 hours 23 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, August 09 2023 Aug 9, 2023 August 09, 2023 1:24 PM August 09, 2023 in News - Texas news

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to sign a property tax cut bill into law Wednesday.

The signing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days