WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold press conference ahead of cold winter weather

Gov. Greg Abbot is set to host a press conference with state officials on the power grid ahead of the cold winter weather in the forecast.

The Wednesday press conference is expected to start at 10:30 a.m.

This is the first big test for the state's grid since the February 2021 freeze.

After the 2021 freeze, the state stepped in and demanded changes from Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Energy experts are saying that the power grid should hold up this time around.