Gov. Abbott gives border security update in the Valley

Gov. Greg Abbott visited the border in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday to discuss how Operation Lone Star border security operations are slowing summer migrant caravans from reaching the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott said he’s been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to prepare for an oncoming summer migrant caravan that he says is headed towards the border.

Abbott said the caravans from Central America were disbanding from large groups and breaking off into smaller groups, all heading north to the U.S. border. He said he isn’t concerned about large groups of migrants crossing into the U.S. through the Valley because he says the governors of Mexico are ordering police to defend the Mexican side of the border to slow illegal migration.

"State police activity on the Mexico side are upholding their end of the bargain to slow migration," Abbott said. "It includes internal check points on their side in Mexico, helping to slow migrant movement towards the borde,r as well as what we call mirrored activity."

The mirrored activity means state law enforcement on the Texas side are undertaking military and police movements. On the Mexican side, they are mirroring that operation. He described it as a strategy that limits cartel activity and minimizes illegal human smuggling and migrant crossings into Texas.