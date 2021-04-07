WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold press conference to discuss unaccompanied minors
Gov. Greg Abbott is set to hold a press conference Wednesday evening in San Antonio to discuss unaccompanied minors
The news conference is set for Wednesday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Drive-thru food pantry for veterans in Harlingen
-
Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 332 positive cases
-
Harlingen man charged with manslaughter in connection with deadly auto-pedestrian crash
-
Former Mercedes ISD employee arrested on suspicion of improper relationship with a...
-
Hidalgo County launches homebound vaccination initiative