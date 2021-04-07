x

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to hold press conference to discuss unaccompanied minors

Wednesday, April 07 2021
By: KRGV Digital

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to hold a press conference Wednesday evening in San Antonio to discuss unaccompanied minors 

The news conference is set for Wednesday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

