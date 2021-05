WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to provide update on border security

KRGV File Photo.

State Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a noon press conference on Thursday, May 27 in Fort Worth to provide an update on the state's border security efforts.

Can't see the video? Click here.

According to a news release, Gov. Abbott will be joined by Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.