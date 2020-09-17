x

Watch Live: Gov. Greg Abbot will provide an update on Texas' response to COVID-19

3 hours 32 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 10:28 AM September 17, 2020 in News - Local

Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news conference that the Rio Grande Valley is one of the three regions in the danger zone on Thursday.

The three danger zone regions are the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Victoria.

Abbott said that for the 19 hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% can slowly open up starting Sept. 24. 

50 % can increase to 75 % capacity for:

Retail stores

Restaurants

Museums and Libraries

Gyms

Office buildings 

Hospitals for these regions can now have elective surgeries and care facilities can now have visitors. 

Since the Rio Grande Valley is considered to be in the danger zone these new standards do not apply. 

Watch the video for the full news conference

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days