Watch Live: Gov. Greg Abbot will provide an update on Texas' response to COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news conference that the Rio Grande Valley is one of the three regions in the danger zone on Thursday.

The three danger zone regions are the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Victoria.

Abbott said that for the 19 hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% can slowly open up starting Sept. 24.

50 % can increase to 75 % capacity for:

• Retail stores

• Restaurants

• Museums and Libraries

• Gyms

• Office buildings

Hospitals for these regions can now have elective surgeries and care facilities can now have visitors.

Since the Rio Grande Valley is considered to be in the danger zone these new standards do not apply.

Watch the video for the full news conference