Watch Live: Gov. Greg Abbott to hold briefing in Austin on Tropical Storm Nicholas
Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicholas Monday at 4 p.m. at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.
The briefing will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
