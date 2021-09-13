x

Watch Live: Gov. Greg Abbott to hold briefing in Austin on Tropical Storm Nicholas

Monday, September 13 2021
By: KRGV Digital
Credit: Office of the Governor of Greg Abbott / MGN Online

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicholas Monday at 4 p.m. at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.

The briefing will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

