WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to sign second amendment legislation in San Antonio

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a Thursday, June 10 press conference on border security updates. KRGV File Photo.

Gov. Greg Abbott will sign several pieces of legislation relating to the second amendment Thursday morning in San Antonio.

Gov. Greg Abbott will sign several pieces of legislation relating to the second amendment Thursday morning in San Antonio.

House Bill 1927 is one of the bills expected to be signed during the ceremony. Abbott officially signed the permitless carry bill into law on Wednesday.

Abbott will also sign Senate Bills 19, 20 and 550 and House Bills 957, 1500 and 2622.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelane and several senators and representatives are expected to attend the press conference.

Members of the National Rifle Association will also be in attendance.