WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott visits McAllen for special announcement
Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit the Valley Saturday afternoon to make an announcement.
The Texas Tribune reported Abbott plans to announce his bid for a third term as governor during his Valley visit.
Abbott is set to appear in McAllen to attend the Hispanic Leadership Summit on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The governor is expected to appear at 4 p.m. The announcement will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
RELATED: Beto O’Rourke reacts to Gov. Greg Abbott’s scheduled Valley visit
