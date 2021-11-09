WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County and Weslaco to introduce countywide initiative ahead of Veterans Day

Officials with Hidalgo County and Weslaco will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to introduce a countywide initiative to thank area veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes and Weslaco Mayor David Suarez will be in attendance.