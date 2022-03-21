WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County holds prayer service to mark first COVID-19 Memorial Day

Hidalgo County will hold a prayer service on Monday morning to mark the first COVID-19 Memorial Day in the county.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court previously declared March 21 as COVID-19 Memorial Day to encourage residents to remember lives lost during the pandemic.

Hidalgo County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 21, 2020.

As of Monday, 3,874 people have died due to the virus in the county and 195,135 people have tested positive for COVID-19.