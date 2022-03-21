WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County holds prayer service to mark first COVID-19 Memorial Day
Hidalgo County will hold a prayer service on Monday morning to mark the first COVID-19 Memorial Day in the county.
The service will be livestreamed in this article.
RELATED: March 21 declared COVID-19 Memorial Day in Hidalgo County
The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court previously declared March 21 as COVID-19 Memorial Day to encourage residents to remember lives lost during the pandemic.
Hidalgo County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 21, 2020.
As of Monday, 3,874 people have died due to the virus in the county and 195,135 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
More News
News Video
-
Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
-
Sheriff’s office: Man who called 911 to report he killed his wife...
-
Photographer's Perspective: The work behind bringing a story to life
-
Woman charged with murder, accused of 'intentionally' hitting man with car
-
South Padre Island businesses look forward to summer as spring break wraps...