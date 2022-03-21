x

WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County holds prayer service to mark first COVID-19 Memorial Day

2 hours 51 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 9:27 AM March 21, 2022 in News - Local

Hidalgo County will hold a prayer service on Monday morning to mark the first COVID-19 Memorial Day in the county. 

The service will be livestreamed in this article. 

RELATED: March 21 declared COVID-19 Memorial Day in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court previously declared March 21 as COVID-19 Memorial Day to encourage residents to remember lives lost during the pandemic. 

Hidalgo County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 21, 2020. 

As of Monday, 3,874 people have died due to the virus in the county and 195,135 people have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days