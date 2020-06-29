Watch Live: Hidalgo County judge, hospital administrators hold coronavirus news conference

The spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County is primarily the result of "community spread," officials said on Monday — including more than 100 "clusters" identified by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services department.

Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez, the chief administrative officer for the Health and Human Services department, said Hidalgo County identified 115 to 120 clusters of infection.

Clusters range from 2 to 12 people, Olivarez said.

In one case, the county believes a single person infected 12 other people, Olivarez said.

People age 20 to 30 account for the highest number of new positive cases, Olivarez said.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, said the next two weeks will be crucial for efforts to contain the "astronomical" spread of the virus.

Olivarez and Melendez spoke Monday during a news conference organized by Hidalgo County.

"I cannot emphasize how crucial these next two weeks are," Melendez said.

Watch the video above for more information.