WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County leaders hold press conference on hurricane preparedness
City and county leaders will hold a press conference on hurricane preparedness Wednesday morning.
The press conference will start at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
Officials from Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Hidalgo County and more are expected to attend the event.
