x

WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County leaders hold press conference on hurricane preparedness

4 hours 49 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, June 01 2022 Jun 1, 2022 June 01, 2022 10:39 AM June 01, 2022 in News

City and county leaders will hold a press conference on hurricane preparedness Wednesday morning.

The press conference will start at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page. 

Officials from Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Hidalgo County and more are expected to attend the event.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days