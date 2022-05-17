WATCH LIVE: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds press conference during Valley visit

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Photo credit: MGN OnlineZachary Hupp / DHS

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to speak in McAllen during a Tuesday visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

The press conference will be held at the McAllen International Airport at 2:15 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and in our KRGV Facebook page.

Prior to the press conference, Mayorkas made four stops along the border near La Joya, Mission and the Hidalgo Port of Entry, according to a news release.