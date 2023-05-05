WATCH LIVE: Homeland Security secretary Mayorkas discusses end of Title 42
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to provide a Friday news conference in Brownsville as the end of Title 42 nears.
Mayorkas arrived to the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 4 to meet with Border Patrol agents, ICE officers and Valley leaders as hundreds of migrants continue to cross into the Valley.
Title 42, a public health policy that allows the quick removal of illegal border crossers because of Covid concerns, is set to expire on Thursday, May 11.
The news conference will be streamed in this article and in the KRGV Facebook page.
