WATCH LIVE: Homeland Security secretary Mayorkas discusses end of Title 42

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to provide a Friday news conference in Brownsville as the end of Title 42 nears.

Mayorkas arrived to the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, May 4 to meet with Border Patrol agents, ICE officers and Valley leaders as hundreds of migrants continue to cross into the Valley.

Title 42, a public health policy that allows the quick removal of illegal border crossers because of Covid concerns, is set to expire on Thursday, May 11.

