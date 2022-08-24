WATCH LIVE: Inside the Interim with Rio Grande Valley Lawmakers event in Edinburg

By: KRGV and The Texas Tribune

Join The Texas Tribune, the nonprofit statewide news organization, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for “Inside the Interim with Rio Grande Valley Lawmakers,” a free public event happening in Edinburg and streaming online.

Hear from local RGV lawmakers on how the last session has impacted life in South Texas, the upcoming midterm elections and what it all means for the 2023 legislative session.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.