WATCH LIVE: Local leaders announce new trade initiative for Nuevo León

Local leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss the launch of a new trade initiative with the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

The event is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge Administrative Offices. It will be livestreamed in this article and in our Facebook page.

The event will feature Nuevo Leon’s Governor Elect Samuel Garcia, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado, Mission Mayor Dr. O’Caña, McAllen City Manager, Roel Roy Rodriguez, P.E., and Superintendent of Hidalgo & Anzalduas Bridge Juan Olaguibel.

Authorities will be presenting an overview of the initiative and economic benefits of the program, according to a news release.