WATCH LIVE: McAllen mayor, city officials to discuss Gov. Abbott's executive order

2 hours 49 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 11:07 AM March 04, 2021 in News
By: KRGV Digital
KRGV File Photo

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling and city commissioners are expected to discuss Gov. Abbott's executive order during a live press conference slated to begin at 1:15 p.m.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page

McAllen officials are expected to discuss the impact Abbott's order will have on McAllen residents, businesses, facilities and enforcement, a news release stated. 

