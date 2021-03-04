WATCH LIVE: McAllen mayor, city officials to discuss Gov. Abbott's executive order

KRGV File Photo

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling and city commissioners are expected to discuss Gov. Abbott's executive order during a live press conference slated to begin at 1:15 p.m.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

McAllen officials are expected to discuss the impact Abbott's order will have on McAllen residents, businesses, facilities and enforcement, a news release stated.