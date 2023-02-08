WATCH LIVE: McAllen mayor holds State of the City address
McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos is set to hold his second State of the City address Wednesday.
Villalobos’ address will showcase the city of McAllen and its various projects, partnerships and accomplishments that are making an impact in the city, according to a news release.
The address is set for 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook Page.
