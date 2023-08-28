Law enforcement agencies looking into non-credible threats against school districts across the Valley

Several Rio Grande Valley school districts are on high alert after alleged threats were made to their school campuses Monday morning.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that several school districts across the Valley received emailed bomb threats.

They say the emails did not originate locally and thus don't appear credible.

"The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to assist law enforcement partners until each school is deemed safe for our students to return to class," the sheriff's office wrote on their Facebook post.

Lyford Consolidated Independent School District evacuated all students from all campuses after receiving a notification via their school's contact form that explosives have allegedly been placed at all campuses.

"Please be assured that we are working closely with law enforcement agencies and following established emergency protocols to assess the credibility of this threat," Superintendent Dr. Michelle DeWitt wrote in a statement on the school district's Facebook page.

The statement said law enforcement is on-site at all campuses and are conducting thorough searches of the premises.

Students district-wide were evacuated under the supervision of staff. Police completed primary sweeps of all buildings and campuses the students were evacuated to.

The district asks parents to keep an eye on their social media pages for further updates.

La Villa Independent School District activated their Emergency Management Plan also due to a potential threat.

The type of threat was not given, but Superintendent Robert Munoz said in a statement on Facebook that all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Munoz said in the statement that the administration will contact parents with more information but asks parents to not pick up their children as it could hinder operations.

They ask parents to keep an eye on their social media pages for further updates.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that Lasara Independent School District also received alleged threats and have cancelled classes for the day.

They say parents can pick up their children at the school pavilion.

Other school districts reporting alleged threats include Weslaco Independent School District, Sharyland Independent School District and South Texas Independent School District.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.