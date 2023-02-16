WATCH LIVE: Mission police hold press conference on meteor incident

The Mission Police Department is set to hold a Thursday press conference regarding the confirmed sighting of a meteor in the area.

Can't see the video? Click here

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed the sighting Wednesday after multiple reports of what sounded like a "blast" or a "loud explosion" in the Mission area.

The press conference is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 and is set to begin at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and in the KRGV Facebook page.