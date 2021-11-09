x

WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks at a virtual grassroots event for the Democratic National Committee

Tuesday, November 09 2021
President Biden is set to deliver remarks at a virtual grassroots event for the Democratic National Committee.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on our Facebook page.

