WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks at a virtual grassroots event for the Democratic National Committee
President Biden is set to deliver remarks at a virtual grassroots event for the Democratic National Committee.
The event is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on our Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Nov. 9, 2021
-
Mercedes ISD middle school temporarily put on lockdown over social media post...
-
VIDEO: Vehicle rollover slowing down traffic in Weslaco
-
Valley parents push for homeschooled children in UIL activities
-
No death penalty for McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife