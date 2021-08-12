x

WATCH LIVE: PSJA Independent School District to hold special board meeting

4 hours 3 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, August 12 2021 Aug 12, 2021 August 12, 2021 6:47 PM August 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District will hold a special board meeting Thursday to vote on mandatory masks in schools and a virtual learning option for classes.

The special meeting will be livestreamed in this article and on PSJA ISD's YouTube channel.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days