WATCH LIVE: Rally held outside Cameron County Courthouse for Melissa Lucio’s release

Activists and organizers are at the Cameron County Courthouse calling for the release of Melissa Lucio.

Those at the rally are demanding that Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz drop the charges against Lucio and release her from prison, according to a news release.

Lucio was set to be executed on Monday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals delayed her execution on Monday.

The rally will be followed by a vigil at 6 p.m.