WATCH LIVE: Remembrance ceremony held in McAllen in honor of the Sept. 11 terrorists' attacks
The McAllen's Veterans War Memorial Committee host a remembrance ceremony in honor of 9/11.
City officials, veterans and community members gather at the McAllen Performing Arts Center as they remember those who were killed in the terrorists' attacks of September 11, 2001.
