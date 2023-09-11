x

WATCH LIVE: Remembrance ceremony held in McAllen in honor of the Sept. 11 terrorists' attacks

7 hours 57 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, September 11 2023 Sep 11, 2023 September 11, 2023 9:14 AM September 11, 2023 in News - Local

The McAllen's Veterans War Memorial Committee host a remembrance ceremony in honor of 9/11.

City officials, veterans and community members gather at the McAllen Performing Arts Center as they remember those who were killed in the terrorists' attacks of September 11, 2001.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days