Watch Live: Rep. Cuellar discusses meeting with DHS secretary following border visit
Congressman Henry Cuellar is set to hold a Thursday press conference following his meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on KRGV’s Facebook page.
Can't see the video? Click here.
Cuellar is are expected to discuss the latest operational updates at the Southern border.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo ISD to file temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott
-
Rio Grande City CISD recommends students and staff mask up
-
Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 520 positive cases
-
Women killed in South Padre Island shooting identified
-
Edinburg hospital protecting staff, patients from COVID-19