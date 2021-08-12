x

Watch Live: Rep. Cuellar discusses meeting with DHS secretary following border visit

6 hours 12 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, August 12 2021 Aug 12, 2021 August 12, 2021 10:17 AM August 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff
KRGV File Photo

Congressman Henry Cuellar is set to hold a Thursday press conference following his meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on KRGV’s Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Cuellar is are expected to discuss the latest operational updates at the Southern border.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days