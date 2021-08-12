Watch Live: Rep. Cuellar discusses meeting with DHS secretary following border visit

KRGV File Photo

Congressman Henry Cuellar is set to hold a Thursday press conference following his meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on KRGV’s Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Cuellar is are expected to discuss the latest operational updates at the Southern border.