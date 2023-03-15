WATCH LIVE: Homeland Security Committee addresses border policies
House Committee on Homeland Security will lead a full committee field hearing in McAlllen outlining how the crisis at the Southwest border is a direct result of Secretary Mayorkas’ failure to enforce the laws of our country.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
-
Drought causing risks of more fires, Alton fire chief says
-
Brownsville police release autopsy results of man found unresponsive in jail cell
-
Made in the 956: Motivational speaker inspires Valley students
-
Search continues for missing Peñitas women