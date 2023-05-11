WATCH LIVE: Republican senators holding press conference in Brownsville as Title 42 expires
A group of U.S. senators will be in Brownsville Thursday ahead of the expiration of pandemic-era migrant restrictions.
Senators Roger Marshall, Ted Cruz, Ted Budd and John Hoeven are expected to speak at a press conference in Brownsville hours before Title 42 is set to expire, according to a news release from Marshall’s office.
The policy allowed the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers at the border due to COVID-19 concerns. It will expire late Thursday night.
The press conference is set for Thursday at 6:45 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
Can’t see the video? Click here.
