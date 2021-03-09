Watch Live: Rio Grande City hosts virtual town hall to discuss Texas' mask mandate lift

Credit: Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott's most recent executive orders, ongoing COVID-19 public health recommendation and how the changes will impact business.

Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villareal, Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon, Workforce Solution CEO Frank Almaraz, Rio Grande City EDC Executive Director Dalinda Guillen and Rio Grande Valley Partnership CEO and President Sergio Contreras will participate in the meeting.

To join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone visit the following link:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/961509461

To join the meeting using your phone, dial +1 (224) 501-3412.

Watch the town hall live on Facebook:

