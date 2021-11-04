Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. announces retirement

Photo Credit: Texas Senate

State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. announced Thursday he will not seek re-election at the end of his current term.

Today I announced my retirement from the Texas Senate at the end of my current term. I am grateful for every person who has ever supported us, challenged us, and most importantly, fought alongside me for the benefit of Senate District 27. https://t.co/5HdrWhmm5L — senatorlucio (@SenatorLucio) November 4, 2021

Lucio Jr. has served in the Senate since 1991.

