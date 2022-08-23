WATCH LIVE: Serving Hispanic students in Texas event in Brownsville

KRGV is partnering with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit statewide news organization, for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.

Serving Hispanic Students in Texas event in Brownsville

Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in enrollment, the number of Hispanic-serving campuses in Texas continues to grow.

Join The Texas Tribune, the nonprofit statewide news organization, at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Brownsville or tune in online for “Serving Hispanic Students in Texas,” a free, local event exploring what needs to happen to support Hispanic-serving institutions in our state, how they’ve adapted during the pandemic and what they’re doing to help students graduate.