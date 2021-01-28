Watch live: Starr County holds press conference regarding COVID-19 vaccines
Watch live: Starr County holds press conference regarding COVID-19 vaccines
More News
News Video
-
Multiple agencies respond to junkyard fire in La Blanca
-
Brownsville breaks ground on city's newest affordable housing community
-
Man accused of shooting, killing DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez appears in court
-
Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission temporarily suspends McAllen bar's liquor license
-
Border Patrol agents seeing an increase of human smuggling across checkpoints