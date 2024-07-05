x

WATCH LIVE: State discusses ongoing preparations for impacts to Texas from Hurricane Beryl

Friday, July 05 2024

Dan Patrick and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd will hold a media briefing on ongoing preparations for impacts to Texas from Hurricane Beryl.

The press conference will start on Friday, July 5 at 1 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page. 

