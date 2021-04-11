WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass will be livestreamed in this article starting at 11 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley to receive more than 56,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Brownsville nonprofit gets creative with 'Pumps for Pups' fundraiser
-
Republican lawmakers call on Biden, Harris to visit border during visit to...
-
Difference between bidet seats and flushable wipes
-
More available COVID-19 shots leading to double booking vaccine appointments, health officials...