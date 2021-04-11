x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass

7 hours 4 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, April 11 2021 Apr 11, 2021 April 11, 2021 9:35 AM April 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass will be livestreamed in this article starting at 11 a.m. 

Can't see the video? Click here

