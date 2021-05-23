Watch Live: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Vaccination rates drop nationwide, states push forward with vaccine efforts
-
Scam Alert: BBB warns community of soliciting scams
-
Brownsville Fire Chief: Palm tree spreads massive fire Saturday, no injuries reported
-
Local protest shows solidarity for Palestine
-
DPS: Vehicle pursuit leads to seized firearms