x

Watch Live: Sunday Mass

6 hours 20 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, May 23 2021 May 23, 2021 May 23, 2021 10:10 AM May 23, 2021 in News - Local

Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days