Watch Live: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
'He meant a lot to us': Community mourns loss of student killed...
-
Family of man fatally hit by Weslaco non-emergency vehicle speaks out
-
Description of suspect vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run in Alamo released
-
Combes man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child
-
Brownsville police search for missing 63-year-old woman