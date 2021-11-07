Watch Live: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Police seek help locating missing Harlingen man
-
First responders remind public of fire safety practices
-
Police identify victim, suspect in Cameron Park murder investigation
-
Valley teen speaks out after attending deadly Houston music festival
-
Funding from $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to go toward Gateway International Bridge