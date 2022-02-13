WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
