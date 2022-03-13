WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after car catches on fire in parking lot of Pharr...
-
House fire hospitalizes one person in Alto Bonito
-
Medical association to hold free clinics throughout Hidalgo County
-
Hearing underway for new efforts to end plastic pollution in oceans
-
New policy change for immigrant minors could protect them from deportation